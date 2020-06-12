D.C. Mayor Wants Washington Redskins To Change Name, 'It's Past Time'

Breaking News

The mayor of the nation's capital is calling for Washington's NFL team to finally ax the "Redskins" nickname ... saying it's "past time" to come up with something else.

The name controversy has raged for years -- with U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez most recently calling out the team and demanding a re-brand.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke about the issue to The Team 980 & 95.9 FM .. and she's siding with AOC.

"I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington," Bowser says. "And it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team."

Bowser was also asked if the team's name is hurting its chances of getting a new stadium in D.C. ... and she believes it's an "obstacle."

"It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us."