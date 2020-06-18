Buffalo Protester Pushed By Cops Getting Death Threats, Can't Go Home

Exclusive

The elderly man who was violently shoved to the ground by cops in Buffalo can't go home whenever he's released from the hospital ... because there are threats against his life.

Martin Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, tells TMZ ... it's not safe for the 75-year-old man to return to his residence when he's healthy enough to leave the hospital ... because he's getting a constant barrage of threats.

We're told the threats are flooding in from folks who mistakenly believe a false claim going around about Martin -- that he's been arrested 300 times and has a long history of inciting riots.

Martin's attorney says in reality, the senior citizen has only been arrested 4 times for peacefully protesting, and only one arrest resulted in a criminal charge for trespassing, and he was acquitted.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

As you know ... Martin is the same peaceful protester President Trump recently suggested -- without a shred of evidence -- might've been a provocateur with ties to Antifa who went to the protest to cause chaos and dissent.

Martin's lawyer has shot Trump's claim down as incredibly offensive and completely false, and she says Martin protests injustices he sees on various issues but is always peaceful.