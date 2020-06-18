UFC's Rachael Ostovich Suspended After Testing Positive for PEDs

UFC's Rachael Ostovich Suspended After Testing Positive for PEDs

6/18/2020 1:58 PM PT
Breaking News
IMAGN

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was hit with a 1-year suspension Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 29-year-old flyweight tested positive for Ostarine -- a prohibited substance similar to an anabolic steroid.

Technically, "Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents," according to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

USADA says Ostovich tested positive through a urine sample during an out-of-competition collection on January 3, 2020.

Ostovich told officials she unknowingly consumed Ostarine while trying a supplement at a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, the supplement Ostovich consumed DID list a different banned substance on the label ... and Rachael took it anyway, not realizing it was prohibited.

Bottom line ... she messed up -- but USADA had mercy on her, only giving her a 1-year ban, with a 4-month credit for cooperating with the investigation.

The ban dates back to Jan. 3rd, the date of her positive test -- and will last 8 months from that date.

Ostovich was supposed to fight Shana Dobson in New Zealand in February 2020 -- but she was mysteriously taken off the card. Now we know why.

Ostovich is 4-5 as a pro -- most recently losing to Paige VanZant at UFC Fight Night in January 2019.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later