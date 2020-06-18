UFC's Rachael Ostovich Suspended After Testing Positive for PEDs

Breaking News

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was hit with a 1-year suspension Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 29-year-old flyweight tested positive for Ostarine -- a prohibited substance similar to an anabolic steroid.

Technically, "Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents," according to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

USADA says Ostovich tested positive through a urine sample during an out-of-competition collection on January 3, 2020.

Ostovich told officials she unknowingly consumed Ostarine while trying a supplement at a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, the supplement Ostovich consumed DID list a different banned substance on the label ... and Rachael took it anyway, not realizing it was prohibited.

Bottom line ... she messed up -- but USADA had mercy on her, only giving her a 1-year ban, with a 4-month credit for cooperating with the investigation.

The ban dates back to Jan. 3rd, the date of her positive test -- and will last 8 months from that date.

Ostovich was supposed to fight Shana Dobson in New Zealand in February 2020 -- but she was mysteriously taken off the card. Now we know why.