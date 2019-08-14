Daniel Cormier Says Jon Jones Not G.O.A.T. Cause Of Failed Drug Test

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jon Jones has never lost (that DQ doesn't count) and he's DOMINATED almost everyone he's fought -- but he ain't the G.O.A.T. ... so says Daniel Cormier.

DC -- who's fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 this Saturday -- joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV Show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... and was asked who he considers the greatest mixed martial artist ever.

The UFC heavyweight champ said himself -- along with Mighty Mouse and GSP -- were best ... but it was who DC said wasn't in the conversation that was more shocking.

"I really do believe when you break down the greatest fighters of all time, anyone with any accusation against their name should be omitted."

No Jon Jones. No Anderson Silva.

"I like Anderson. He's a great guy, great champion. Jones, a great fighter. But, any time you have anything attached to your name, I think you should be out. You're not supposed to do it that way," Cormier says.

"But, Georges St. Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, I think those guys along with myself should be considered the greatest fighters of all time."

Remember, Jones was flagged by the USADA in 2016 and 2017 ... leading to multiple suspensions. He also had his UFC 214 win over Cormier stripped.

FYI -- Jon has never wavered, insisting he has never cheated.

As for Silva ... he was popped for a banned substance in 2017, and was subsequently suspended.

Spider has also adamantly denied intentionally taking anything ... instead saying he ingested a tainted supplement.

Bottom line, with Daniel and Jon, it's obvious there's no love between 'em ... which brings up the trilogy fight.