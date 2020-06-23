Mike Tyson Drops Scary New Boxing Training Video ... Bob, Weave, Destroy!!!

Breaking News

Mike Tyson and his tiny shorts are back in the gym for another terrifying training video ... AND THIS ONE IS SCARY AS HELL!!

Once again, the 53-year-old -- who turns 54 next week -- is just going H.A.M. on his trainer, terrorizing the guy with some ultra-violent combos.

He's changing levels, he's striking with power ... it's more of the Mike Tyson you love.

Even Odell Beckham chimed in -- saying, "Mannnnnn hellllll na!!!! I don’t want no smokkkke y’all stop playin wit him."

UFC star Tyron Woodley added, "He baaaaaaaaack!"

As we previously reported, Tyson says he's serious about taking a charity fight ... and is considering Evander Holyfield as an opponent.

"That would be awesome for charity," Tyson told us back in May ... "Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?"

57-year-old Holyfield has also been training -- so, it's possible the two will it back at some point.

But, right now, Tyson says he's focused on "having fun, looking good, showing off my new bod and stuff."

Jamie Foxx is also showing off his new bod -- the Hollywood star is getting into boxing shape to play Iron Mike in an upcoming flick ... and he looks JACKED!!