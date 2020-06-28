Mike Tyson Takes Selfies with Crowd on Venice Beach
Mike Tyson Hangin' on Venice Beach
6/28/2020 7:15 AM PT
Mike Tyson was a goner if he thought he could walk the super-crowded Venice Beach boardwalk undetected ... because even with a mask, Iron Mike was an easy mark.
Mike was checkin' out shops along the famous boardwalk Saturday, and it seems everyone recognized him and most wanted -- of course -- a selfie.
Mike obliged, as most normies struck a fighting pose with fists clenched. Tyson played along.
Unclear why Mike was there ... no film crews in sight. It's probably just as simple as this ... it was a beautiful day in SoCal and perfect for a little sand and surf.
BTW ... L.A. is experiencing an explosion of coronavirus cases. Check out the crowd, and the masks -- or lack thereof.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.