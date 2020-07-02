89-Year-Old Bernie Ecclestone Becomes Dad Again, Wife Gives Birth to Son

Breaking News

Formula 1 racing billionaire Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again -- 65 years after he fathered his first child.

Yep, the 89-year-old's wife, Fabiana Flosi, has given birth, the couple announced.

"We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," Bernie told the Swiss-German news outlet, Blick.

44-year-old Fabiana reportedly announced the baby was born Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Switzerland ... and insists the birthing process was a breeze.

"It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. Thank god!"

Ecclestone -- who was born in 1930 -- has 3 older children from 2 previous wives.

65-year-old Deborah from his first wife, Ivy Bamford -- followed by 35-year-old Tamara and 31-year-old Petra, both from his 2nd wife, Slavica Radic.

Ecclestone -- who turns 90 in October -- recently made headlines for his take on race relations ... telling CNN, "In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are."