89-Year-Old Bernie Ecclestone Becomes Dad Again, Wife Gives Birth to Son
7/2/2020 5:48 AM PT
Formula 1 racing billionaire Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again -- 65 years after he fathered his first child.
Yep, the 89-year-old's wife, Fabiana Flosi, has given birth, the couple announced.
"We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," Bernie told the Swiss-German news outlet, Blick.
44-year-old Fabiana reportedly announced the baby was born Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Switzerland ... and insists the birthing process was a breeze.
"It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. Thank god!"
Ecclestone -- who was born in 1930 -- has 3 older children from 2 previous wives.
65-year-old Deborah from his first wife, Ivy Bamford -- followed by 35-year-old Tamara and 31-year-old Petra, both from his 2nd wife, Slavica Radic.
Ecclestone -- who turns 90 in October -- recently made headlines for his take on race relations ... telling CNN, "In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are."
FYI, Bernie met his wife Fabiana in 2009. They married in 2012.
