Red Sox Ace Eduardo Rodriguez Tests Positive For COVID, 'Not Feeling 100%'

Breaking News

The coronavirus wave in the MLB has officially touched down in Boston ... manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez has COVID-19.

Roenicke said the left-hander, who was scheduled to be the Sox's Opening Day starter when the season reboots later this month, is "not feeling 100%."

The Boston head man, though, did say Rodriguez is "feeling better" after contracting the virus.

Rodriguez has not joined the team's Summer Camp at Fenway Park over the pandemic ... and it's unclear if he'll be ready to throw for the team when it opens its season on July 24.

Rodriguez has bloomed into Boston's most reliable starting pitcher now that Chris Sale (elbow) is out for the season ... he went 19-6 last year with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts.

The pitcher's diagnosis is just the latest in a flood of COVID-19 cases in the MLB ... superstars like Rangers' Joey Gallo, Braves' Freddie Freeman and Rockies' Charlie Blackmon have all come down with the virus in the past few weeks.

In fact, things are getting so dicey with COVID-19 in the league ... several teams have had to shut down facilities/camps over testing issues.