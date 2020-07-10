Quinton Dunbar Armed Robbery Case, DB Asks For Permission To Travel To NFL Camp

Breaking News

Quinton Dunbar wants to be allowed to leave Florida for his Seahawks duties ... the NFL player just filed a motion in court asking a judge for permission to travel despite armed robbery charges.

The Seattle defensive back says in the docs he's got Seahawks camp coming up this month ... and he wants the judge in his felony case to let him go to work.

In the docs, Dunbar says he's contractually obligated to be at the NFL workouts ... adding he's willing to give up his passport if the judge grants him permission to travel.

As part of the proposed agreement, Dunbar also says he'll provide his NFL itinerary and his Washington address to the court, and also promises to make himself available when needed in the case as well.

The judge has yet to grant the order ... but with Deandre Baker gaining permission a few weeks ago to travel for his Giants' workouts despite his armed robbery charges -- it seems Dunbar will get his wish.

As we previously reported, both Baker and Dunbar are facing SERIOUS time behind bars over their alleged roles in an armed robbery at a cookout on May 13 in Miramar, Fla.

Cops say witnesses told them after an altercation at the party, Baker pulled out a firearm and directed Dunbar to start taking expensive watches and cash from people.

At one point, cops say Baker directed a 3rd man -- who was wearing a red mask -- to shoot someone who had just walked into the party ... but fortunately, no one was actually shot.