Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Swarmed by Cops During His Gun Arrest

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Multiple cops descended upon Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez during his gun bust, in what proved to be quite the dramatic scene in the Hollywood Hills.

TMZ got video of Tory's arrest from early Sunday morning, and it's pretty clear ... law enforcement was treating the situation very seriously, as if there might've been an active threat. Remember, they were responding to a call about 5 shots fired with the description of the SUV that was Tory's ride.

What's interesting here from the footage is that they detained everyone in the vehicle at first, including Meg -- whom they put in handcuffs, along with Tory and another woman.

You see a woman who looks like MTS being told to exit the vehicle from an officer using a bullhorn off-camera -- while a helicopter is hovering above the whole time -- and you even hear her say, "My hands are up" as they direct her to walk back and get on the ground.

Later, you see the same woman -- again, who appears to be Megan wearing swimwear, seated on a ledge while talking to a man nearby, who seems to be Tory. Remember, they'd all been hopping between pool parties on Saturday evening.

The woman asks, "Are you okay?" while the guy is being handled by cops.