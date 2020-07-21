Harriet Tubman's Relative Says if Not for Her Kanye Would Be on a Plantation
Harriet Tubman's Relative If It Weren't For My Aunt ... Kanye Would Be on a Plantation
7/21/2020 1:00 AM PT
Kanye West would be a slave were it not for the likes of Harriet Tubman ... so says her great-great-great niece who is outraged by Ye's comments on Sunday at his fundraiser.
Tina Wyatt is extremely upset Kanye dared to say Harriet Tubman did not free slaves. She says her legendary relative was actually free when she risked her life to save others, so she finds it beyond offensive Kanye made such a comment. Fact is ... Kanye's dead wrong.
Check it out ... Tina thinks Kanye's in desperate need of a basic history lesson. Once African Americans were freed, they actually flourished -- starting businesses and even getting elected to office -- until Jim Crow segregation laws and black codes were enacted to create racist policies that held black people down.
Tina says Kanye needs to start uplifting people if he wants to be in the public eye, and what he did at the rally she believes was nothing but destructive.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.