J.R. Smith Says He Didn't Pack Enough Undies For NBA Bubble, Only 7 Pairs!

WHOOPS!!!

J.R. Smith says he only brought 7 pairs of underwear for his time in the NBA bubble ... and he's VERY QUICKLY realized that's nowhere near enough!!

"I figured I'd be good for once a day," J.R. told Spectrum SportsNet this week. "But then I didn't calculate all the showers in between everything that I've been doing."

J.R. says he didn't pack enough underwear for the bubble 😂💀https://t.co/TxIxEnAGy8 pic.twitter.com/jMbEnS8OwR — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 22, 2020 @LakersSBN

The new Los Angeles Laker says between golf, basketball and other daily activities ... he's going through undies like crazy -- and it's starting to become a real issue!!

"I've been running through (pairs) in like 2 or 3 days!" J.R. said.

The good news? Smith says the NBA is providing excellent laundry service ... so it doesn't seem there's been any unnecessary re-use -- yet.

Begs the question ... how can Smith not somehow score an extra bag of Hanes in Orlando?!?!