J.R. Smith Says He Didn't Pack Enough Undies For NBA Bubble, Only 7 Pairs!

J.R. Smith I Didn't Pack Enough Undies For NBA Bubble ... Only Brought 7 Pairs!!!

7/23/2020 7:55 AM PT
J.R. Smith says he only brought 7 pairs of underwear for his time in the NBA bubble ... and he's VERY QUICKLY realized that's nowhere near enough!!

"I figured I'd be good for once a day," J.R. told Spectrum SportsNet this week. "But then I didn't calculate all the showers in between everything that I've been doing."

The new Los Angeles Laker says between golf, basketball and other daily activities ... he's going through undies like crazy -- and it's starting to become a real issue!!

"I've been running through (pairs) in like 2 or 3 days!" J.R. said.

The good news? Smith says the NBA is providing excellent laundry service ... so it doesn't seem there's been any unnecessary re-use -- yet.

Begs the question ... how can Smith not somehow score an extra bag of Hanes in Orlando?!?!

Like, come on, bro ... you've made over $80 MILLION in your NBA career!!!!

