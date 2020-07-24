Dr. Phil Says 'Containment' Best Thing Kanye West's Family Can Do

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Phil has some ideas about how best to help Kanye West, or anyone coping with bipolar disorder, and says it's all about protecting him from himself ... on several levels.

The good doc joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" to discuss a tactic known as "containment." He says it's important for Kim Kardashian and co. to remember they're not dealing with the Kanye they know and love.

Phil says people going through bipolar episodes often engage in destructive behaviors that put themselves at risk -- buying 5 cars in one day would be an example -- and containment is all about blocking them from things, events or people that could have long-term consequences.

Kanye's not gonna go broke, but Phil says he could still get into bad situations that have lasting ramifications on his life. Beyond that, he says Kim's gotta hope to catch him in a moment where he'll agree to go back on his medication.

As we reported, Kanye's made it a struggle for Kim to reach him, ducking calls and turning down her pleas to join him in Wyoming, and claiming the family is trying to have him involuntarily committed.

That's why Phil says containment, even from afar, might be best for now.