Conor McGregor Auctioning Used Gear from Cowboy Cerrone Fight, Prices Explode

WHO WANTS MY USED FIGHT SHORTS?!?

Breaking News

Conor McGregor's used fight shorts could be yours -- if you're into that sorta thing -- his gear just hit the auction block and bids are already through the roof!

The gloves, hand wraps, fight shorts and Irish flag Conor used during his UFC 246 showdown with Donald Cerrone back in January is up for grabs on the Fanatics Authentic auction site.

Remember, Conor dominated Cowboy in his first fight back in the Octagon since taking an L to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 -- defeating Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Starting bid on Conor's used (and signed) gloves was $2,500 -- but it attracted a WAVE of interested buyers who quickly bid the price up to $31,000 ... and there's still 19 days left to go!!!

The used shorts are also signed by Conor -- starting bid was $2,500 ... and now it's up to $11,000.

The Irish flag Conor raised after the fight is also on the block -- it's signed too! That's at $2,500.