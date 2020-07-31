Eric Decker Grabs Handful Of Thonged-Out Wife Jessie James In Cheetah Bikini

Ex-NFL receiver Eric Decker is still making miraculous catches in retirement .... but instead of snagging footballs, he's grabbin' handfuls of his stunning wife!!

The 33-year-old former Broncos and Jets star hit the pool with Jessie James Decker -- sporting a cheetah-print bikini -- and the pics will highlight your Friday.

Of course, Decker retired from the NFL in 2018 ... but you wouldn't be able to tell by his body -- dude is still JACKED!!!

As for JJ, the country singer threw on a skimpy bikini while taking a break from promoting her new cookbook, which hits shelves in September.

The couple even tried throwing the football around for a bit ... and it's safe to say Eric is the only one in the family who was blessed with hands.