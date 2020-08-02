Zac Efron Wants to Move to Australia

Exclusive

Zac Efron is formulating a plan to escape from Los Angeles ... and he's got his eyes set on a big move down under!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Zac plans on listing his L.A.-area home in the very near future, and he wants to move full-time to the Byron Bay area of Australia.

Our sources say Zac is burnt out living in and around Hollywood -- he's never been one for the limelight, or for being the center of attention, and we're told he doesn't like the paparazzi following him around town.

While Zac wants to get far away from Tinseltown, we're told he isn't leaving the entertainment business at all -- he's just ready for a change of scenery.

Fact is ... Zac doesn't need to be in Los Angeles to take work meetings. We're told he fully understands this, and knows he can just FaceTime or Zoom instead.

Plus, most of Zac's latest film projects weren't even shot in Hollywood. He went to Miami for "The Beach Bum," trekked to New York City for "The Greatest Showman," and bounced around Miami and Georgia for "Baywatch."

In his new Netflix show, "Down To Earth With Zac Efron," he mentions his desire to get out of L.A. and now it appears he's pulling the trigger.

Our sources say the pandemic is another concern for Zac -- he considers Byron Bay safer from the virus, and doesn't expect the danger surrounding COVID-19 to go away anytime soon.