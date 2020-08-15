Boxing Star Devin Haney Dating IG Model Lira Galore, Romantic Cabo Getaway

Exclusive

Another COVID coupling -- this time, it's boxing champ Devin Haney and IG superstar Lira Galore!

We're told the two are officially dating -- and things are so serious, they just took a romantic trip together to Cabo!

The 21-year-old undefeated (24-0) boxing superstar recently flew 26-year-old Galore -- who has 4.2 million followers on IG -- down to El Pedregal, Mexico where he rented a ridiculously awesome mansion.

Our sources say the romance is relatively new -- but these two can't get enough of each other and spent the getaway doing fun things like riding ATV's, swimming in the mansion's Infinity pool, and feasting on meals cooked up by a private chef.

Haney is one of boxing's brightest young stars -- he's the reigning WBC lightweight champion and seems to be on a collision course with other top guys like Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko.

As for Galore, she's no stranger to high profile relationships having previously dated Rick Ross, Quality Control Music CEO "Pee" Thomas, and others.

Haney was connected with Blac Chyna back in July 2018 -- but they both moved on after that.