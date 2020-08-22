TikTok Star Bryce Hall Says He Regrets Wild Birthday Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

TikTok star Bryce Hall is owning his mistakes because he says squarely ... he wishes he would never have thrown the wild party that pissed off L.A.'s Mayor so much, the power to the house got shut off.

Bryce was leaving BOA restaurant in WeHo Friday night when our photog asked about the rager he threw that was packed with people who weren't wearing masks or social distancing.

Bryce, who threw the bash to celebrate his 21st birthday, told our photog he didn't need time to reflect ... he knew it was wrong when it was happening.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was enraged, saying, "This house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders." The house went dark Wednesday ... no water or utilities.

It appears the house was not owned by Bryce ... it was a party house that the owner rents out. Not anymore ... at least for now.