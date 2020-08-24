Ronaldinho Released From House Arrest ... In Fake Passport Case

Breaking News

Soccer superstar Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest in Paraguay in his fake passport case -- which means he'll soon be able to return home to Brazil.

Ronaldinho -- sporting a black COVID mask -- was in court Monday as the judge made his ruling ... ending a saga that's played out on the global stage for the past 6 months.

As we previously reported, the 40-year-old legend was arrested at an upscale hotel in Paraguay back in March ... after officials say he entered the country using a fake passport.

FYI ... Dinho had reportedly had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated in July 2019 over unpaid taxes -- but continued to travel internationally anyway to promote a new book.

Authorities raided the hotel where Ronaldinho and his bro were staying, seized their passports and threw them both in jail -- but Ronaldinho was eventually moved to house arrest.

Now, a Paraguayan judge has ordered Ronaldinho to be released as part of a deal that's being described as a "conditional suspension" of the charges.

In other words, Ronaldinho will pay $90,000 in costs and fines (some of which will go to charity) and in exchange, the charges will be dropped.

Officials in Paraguay have told the media they do not believe Ronaldinho was aware his passport was fake.

One prosecutor added, "There is no indication that he has any personal characteristics or criminal behaviour that ... would put society at risk."

Unclear when Ronaldinho will actually leave the country ... but our guess is he's probably moving as quickly as possible given he was facing up to five years behind bars.