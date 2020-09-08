NFL's Tre'Davious White Emotional After $70 Mil Contract, I'm Retiring My Parents!

Play video content Breaking News Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills star Tre'Davious White nearly broke down in tears talking about his new $70 MILLION contract ... saying he's going to retire his parents with the new money!!

"It was a whole load that was lifted off of my shoulders," White told media members after inking the new 4-year deal.

"Because I knew that I could retire my parents and they'll never have to worry about anything."

White -- arguably the best cornerback in the NFL -- was super emotional during his entire press conference about the contract ... fighting back tears talking about his plans for the cash.

"I have a lot of people and a lot of family members that I could change their lives," White said. "And that's what I plan to do."

The 25-year-old, who was picked in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, added he's been able to take care of himself with his rookie contract ... but now, he can put the rest of his family in a good spot.

"There's a lot of people in my family that are hurt," White said. "So I plan on lightening the burden on them."