50 Cent Produced Show 'For Life' Shut Down Over Coronavirus Fears

Exclusive

50 Cent's show "For Life," he's an executive producer, is shutting down production after issues with coronavirus testing on set ... TMZ has learned.

Reps for Sony Pictures, the studio behind the show, tell TMZ ... production paused Friday as a result of "some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution."

It's unclear if there are a number of positive results or false positives among the cast and crew, but the inconsistency was enough for execs to pull the plug for now.

"For Life" was shooting in Queens, NY. Our sources say 50 Cent has not been on set, though.

As you know ... productions across the country are slowly returning -- for movies, TV shows and advertisements -- with precautions and COVID-19 testing in place.

Obviously, there are still risks and potential hiccups in the systems.