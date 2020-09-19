Lil Nas X Says RBG's Death Poses Terrifying Prospects for LGBTQ Community

Lil Nas X on RBG's Death Trump's SCOTUS Rush ... Terrified LGBTQ Rights Will be Scuttled

9/19/2020 12:12 PM PT
Exclusive
i fear for my community
@LionsShareNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and President Trump's race to fill her seat isn't just a one-issue problem ... so says Lil Nas X, who fears big setbacks for the LGBTQ community.

LNX was leaving LAX Saturday when he told a photog how he felt about the Supreme Court Justice's passing, and what it could possibly forebode ahead of the election. He says he's worried a super-conservative justice could seriously hurt progress made for gay rights.

Check it out ... Nas X is a man of few words, but the ones he does drop are powerful and speak to the anxiety being felt by various marginalized groups.

Yes, the abortion/pro-choice battle is front and center and top of mind -- but the possible dismantling of gay marriage and other LGBTQ causes that have been pushed through SCOTUS in recent years is also a very real possibility if Trump gets his way.

So, what's the solution??? Lil Nas X has one thought, and it's one we and many others have been stressing of late ... GET OUT AND VOTE!!!

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later