Kevin Durant Says He 'Can't Blame' NBA Players For Sneaking Women Into Bubble Rooms

Kevin Durant says he totally understands why NBA players would risk it all for some "action" in the Orlando bubble ... saying going that long without some lovin' would drive anyone crazy!!!

It's no secret -- the league has SUPER strict rules against allowing unauthorized guests at player hotels ... and Danuel House was booted from campus while the Rockets were down 3-1 to the Lakers for allowing a "female COVID-19 tester" in his room.

KD addressed the incident on "The Joe Budden Podcast" over the weekend ... and while we will not speculate what went down in House's room, the Brooklyn Nets star did.

"If you've been in a bubble away from some action for 3 months? I mean, you can't blame him, dog," KD said.

FYI -- Durant has not been to the bubble as he recovers from his Achilles injury ... but says he's heard the horror stories about it being an all-out dude fest.

"And I heard it was no females at all outside of [COVID testers.] The maids were all men, there was nothing but men around."

"After a couple of months, you're down 3-1? Nah, He said, 'I don't give a f**k no more,' man," KD joked.

When Budden asked if the younger generation of hoopers is more focused on video games over chicks, KD made it clear that ain't the case.

"Nah bro. They still at the end of the day, they want some action, too," KD said.