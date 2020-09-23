Vanessa Bryant Shares Incredible Kobe Memorabilia ... 'Hoarder Wife'

Vanessa Bryant is revealing some of the most cherished items she's collected over the years ... showing off her incredible keepsakes from Kobe's life.

Vanessa -- who proudly calls herself a "hoarder wife" -- shared some of her favorite items ... including Kobe's high school jersey and warmups, which she says their family did not get back until 2013.

"The fact that this was auctioned off and my husband had to buy this and more back is so sad," Vanessa said. "Glad we have it back."

Among the other items include the Adidas shoes Kobe wore during his first championship run with the Lakers ... as well as his champagne-soaked locker room shirt and shorts after winning the title in 2001.

"I keep EVERYTHING for my baby and our girls," Vanessa added.

Bryant also shared pics of Kobe's All-Star jerseys and autographed basketballs from the NBA events ... and his Lakers jacket from his "teenage years."

We know what you're thinking -- collectors would salivate over the idea of getting their hands on these items ... but it's clear they'll NEVER be for sale.