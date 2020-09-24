Pac-12 Votes To Play Football Season In November, Winter Sports Back On

Breaking News

The Pac-12 is BACK!!!!

The last remaining Power 5 conference has reversed course and decided there WILL be football in 2020 ... with the Pac-12 voting to start the season in November.

But, that's not all -- basketball and other winter sports are back, too!!

As we previously reported, the Pac-12 unanimously voted back in August to wait until after the New Year to start the football season due to COVID-19 ... with hopes of completing a season in the Spring.

But, a lot has changed since then ... with the Big Ten electing to kick off its season in late October, leaving the Pac-12 as the only major conference with plans to sit out 2020.

The Pac-12's CEO Group held a meeting to re-evaluate the fall and winter sports seasons on Thursday ... and the decision has been made to play a 7-game football season starting Nov. 6 ... and basketball will return on Nov. 25.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports remains our guiding light and number one priority,” Pac-12 CEO Group Chair Michael Schill said Thursday.

"Our CEO Group has taken a measured and thoughtful approach to today’s decision, including extensive consultation with stakeholders on the evolving information and data related to health and safety."

Now, there have still been some hiccups with other conferences that have kicked off their seasons -- Notre Dame most recently had to postpone a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

One bummer -- the conference says fans will NOT be allowed to attend games until 2021.