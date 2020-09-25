Princess Love Says Marriage with Ray J Beyond Saving

We got Princess Love Thursday in WeHo, walking into Catch ... and wanted to get her take on what her estranged hubby said on "The Real" earlier this week. ICYMI ... Ray J told the panel he spent all weekend with his kids and Princess Love and realized they still have "a really, really good thing." When the panel asked if he'd now be down for counseling ... Ray J said he would be up for it and whatever it takes to keep both parents together.