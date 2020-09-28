NHL's Matthew Barnaby Off The Hook In Bar Fight Case, Charges Dropped

NHL's Matthew Barnaby Charges Dropped In Bar Fight Case

9/28/2020 8:25 AM PT
Exclusive

Ex-NHL star Matthew Barnaby is off the hook in his bar fight case ... TMZ Sports has learned the former Dallas Star had his charges officially dropped Monday.

Barnaby was accused of choking a bouncer in a skirmish at a downtown Nashville, TN bar in March ... and the scene, according to cops, was pretty wild.

In police docs, cops say witnesses told them 46-year-old Barnaby, his girlfriend and other bar-goers had gotten into a scrap ... when Matthew allegedly began choking a bouncer.

Cops added when they questioned the former hockey player about the incident ... they say he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech and watery eyes.

Barnaby was arrested and eventually charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor assault ... and was facing jail time.

But, court records show the case was dismissed at a hearing Monday.

According to Barnaby's attorney, prosecutors said the alleged victim did not want to pursue the charges in the case -- so it was dropped.

Barnaby played 14 years in the NHL ... and scored 113 goals in 834 career games.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later