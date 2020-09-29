Ex-NY Islanders Draft Pick Rewarded By Hockey Gods Over Honest Penalty Call

Breaking News

What goes around, comes back around ... even on the ice -- 'cause a former NY Islanders draft pick was rewarded with a goal by the hockey gods after he corrected some refs on a bad call.

Here's the deal ... Anatoly Golyshev -- an Isles' 2016 4th-round pick -- was playing in a KHL game in Russia on Monday when his opponent was called for a tripping penalty.

The refs thought the dude swept Golyshev's legs out from under him ... and were about to reward Golyshev's Avtomobilist squad with a 5-on-3 power play.

After felling down in 5-on-4 PP, Avto's forward Anatoly Golyshev told the refs, he stepped on the puck and there should be no penalty and 5-on-3 PP.



40 seconds later he scores a goal. Hockey karma. pic.twitter.com/SwoRV2E4zr — KHL (@khl_eng) September 29, 2020 @khl_eng

But, Golyshev quickly skated toward the refs and told them he had tripped over the puck -- NOT his opponent -- which negated the penalty call.

Obviously, it's a bold move by Golyshev ... the 2-man advantage would've almost guaranteed his team a goal -- a huge deal in a 3-2 game.

Turns out, though, karma worked in Golyshev's favor ... 'cause just seconds after his display of honesty -- he scored a goal!!!

And, even though his team ultimately lost 6-4, he added an assist later in the game too!!!