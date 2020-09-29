Scottie Pippen ‘Not impressed’ with New Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan

Scottie Pippen 'Not Impressed' With Donovan ...As Bulls New Coach

9/29/2020 3:39 PM PT
Breaking News
TMZ/Getty Composite

Scottie Pippen is channeling his inner McKayla Maroney -- saying he's just "not impressed" with the Chicago Bulls new head coach.

FYI, the Bulls just signed Billy Donovan to a brand new 4-year, $24 million contract last week in the hopes Billy can finally help turn the franchise back into winners.

Speaking of winners, Pippen -- who won 6 'chips with the Bulls -- weighed in on the move during an interview with Forbes and man, he's not happy.

"If you’re looking at it from a fan perspective, I’m not impressed with what they did," Pippen said.

"I don’t think that they have made any dramatic changes that are going to change who they are as a team. That’s just my personal opinion. I like Billy Donovan as a person but I don’t think he’s proved anything in the NBA that proves he’s worth investing in and bringing a team up that needs help like Chicago does."

Remember, Donovan coached OKC with 2 MVPs -- Kevin Durant until 2016 and Russell Westbrook until 2019 -- and still came up short from winning the title.

Donovan was 243–157 during his 5 seasons in OKC -- and made the playoffs every year ... though he only advanced out of the 1st round one time.

Pippen says he just doesn't think Donovan has that certain X-factor that will help change the culture in Chicago.

"[The Bulls are] a team that has been struggling for a long time. To me, I don’t see the value he brings to them. He’s going to be a coach but there are a lot of them out there. He didn’t do anything special in OKC that warranted him a second opportunity. That’s just my opinion."

Also worth noting, Pippen used to work for the Bulls as an advisor -- but got fired from his gig back in 2019.

After the move, Pippen took a shot at the Bulls. -- saying, "It's probably a good thing, right? ... I like to associate myself with winning."

Gloves are off!

