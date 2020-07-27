Michael Jordan Rare Bulls Rookie Jersey Hits Auction Block, Could Fetch $500k

Exclusive

Michael Jordan's super-rare, game-worn, signed Bulls jersey from his rookie year in Chicago just hit the auction block ... and you guessed it, His Airness' uni top could bring in $500k!!

MJ -- who was drafted 3rd behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie😬 -- rocked the red mesh size 42 Rawlings jersey multiple times during the 1984-1985 campaign ... where he averaged 28.2 points per game, led Chi-town to the playoffs, and won Rookie of the Year.

The jersey just hit Goldin Auctions block ... and they tell TMZ Sports they believe it could rake in up to $500,000.

Of course, the value of MJ items has exploded following the success of ESPN's "Last Dance" docu-series.

Everything from Jordan's personal checks, to baseballs he signed as a youth ballplayer have been selling for exorbitant prices.

Michael's rookie jersey won't be any different ... bidding starts now.