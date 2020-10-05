Eagles' Malik Jackson Hilariously Caught Cheating ... In Goal Line Stand

Breaking News

Ya gotta love the effort!!

Here's Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson straight-up CHEATING during a 4th quarter goal-line stand ... and it's actually pretty impressive!

Malik Jackson was made for Philly 😂pic.twitter.com/ZFJeNvmRrK — Eagles Nation (1-2-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 5, 2020 @PHLEaglesNation

The 49ers were trying to mount a miraculous comeback in the final 2 minutes of Sunday night's game ... and had just moved the ball right to the Eagles goal line.

Right after the refs had spotted the ball inches from the end zone -- Jackson used his foot to secretly nudge the ball back about half a yard, which is HUGE in that situation!

And, the funniest part ... HE DIDN'T GET CAUGHT!!

Unfortunately for Jackson, the 49ers handed the ball off to Jerick McKinnon on the next play ... and the running back scored anyway -- but still, funny stuff!

In the end, the Eagles ended up winning the game 25 to 20 ... and Jackson has become a viral sensation on social media.