Ex-Dallas Cowboys Player Rips Dak's Prescott Agent ... 'Needs to Be Fired!!!'

"His agent needs to be fired."

Ex-Dallas Cowboys player Jason Hatcher just went off on the Dak Prescott injury situation -- saying the QB's advisors should be ASHAMED for allowing him to play without a longterm contract.

"First of all, I wanna just send my prayers out to Dak," Hatcher said ... "[but] that young man and the team around him should have never allowed him to ever touch the field if he didn't have a longterm deal."

Prescott tried renegotiating a longterm deal with the Cowboys during the offseason, but ultimately agreed to play on a 1-year franchise tag deal that paid him $31.4 million guaranteed.

But, with Dak suffering that horrific ankle injury Sunday night, his future is in doubt ... and Hatcher is pointing the finger at Dak's agent, Todd France.

"There's no way in the world that his team should have allowed him to bet on himself during this situation," said Hatcher, a defensive lineman for the Cowboys from 2006 to 2013.

"He should've been in a comfortable situation with a longterm deal."

"Now, he's gotta start all back over again, rewind 4 years back when he came in as a rookie and prove himself all over again and he can play again and he can work through an injury or whatever."

Hatcher says if the Cowboys decide to cut Dak, fans shouldn't be upset with Jerry Jones because "there's no loyalty in business. It is business."