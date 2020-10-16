Odell Beckham Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Feeling 'Under The Weather'

Breaking News

Odell Beckham Jr. has tested negative for coronavirus ... just a day after the star wide receiver's head coach said OBJ was feeling "under the weather."

The Browns made the announcement Friday -- one day after Cleveland's head man Kevin Stefanski sent the receiver home from practice because "he's just feeling under the weather."

But, good news ... so far, all of the Cleveland Browns COVID tests have come back negative, including Beckham's.

Still, the team isn't out of the woods yet -- the Browns played the Colts this past weekend ... and Indianapolis just announced Friday that several people in the organization have tested positive for COVID.

So, there is still real concern about the Browns since medical experts say it can take up to 14 days for COVID to show up in a test -- but for now, the team seems to be operating with a "business as usual" approach. The team facility is still open.