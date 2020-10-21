Seahawks' Pete Carroll Confirms Interest In Antonio Brown ... 'We're Tuned In'

Play video content Breaking News Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll just confirmed the Seahawks Seahawks have SOME interest in signing Antonio Brown ... but it ain't exactly a done deal.

The Seahawks coach was just asked about a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter which says Seattle is "positioned to make a push to sign" the WR when he's eligible to get back on the field after Week 8.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020 @AdamSchefter

Carroll acknowledged AB is on their radar -- but that's about as much as he would say.

"We have endeavored to be in on everything that's going on -- and [Seahawks GM John Schneider] has done a marvelous job of always being tuned in to what's happening ... and this is no exception."

"So, we’ll see what happens as we go forward, but we're tuned in to what's happening there."

Of course, Brown has a troubling history both on and off the field -- causing problems with the Steelers and the Raiders ... and trashing the New England Patriots at the end of his run with the Patriots.

Off the field, Brown has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver and he's been accused of raping a former personal trainer. He's also publicly said horrible things about the mother of his children and trashed the police.

Don't forget the furniture throwing allegations ... and much, much more.

For his part, Brown says he's sought help for his issues and promises he's a changed man.

When Pete Carroll was asked if the team has started to look into Brown's history ... the Seahawks head coach said, "We're nowhere there right now so let's wait and see what happens."

Carroll noted that with all players, the team always does their homework -- "We will never think we can leave a stone unturned. That's how we approach everything and we’ll continue to do that here."

Look, AB can ball -- we all know that. But, will a team roll the dice???