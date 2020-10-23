Boxer Ben Hussain Suffers Horrific Broken Jaw During Fight ... Nasty Hospital Video!

Breaking News

An Australian boxer suffered a GNARLY broken jaw during a fight Thursday -- and the video of the injury might make you puke.

CONSIDER THAT YOUR WARNING!!

The fighter is Benjamin Hussain -- who was 2-0 as a pro before he stepped into the ring against fellow undefeated fighter Ben Mahoney.

Hussain was cracked hard in the 2nd round and appeared to suffer a break in his jaw at that point -- but tried to tough it out and keep going.

Blood poured out of his mouth as he continued the fight -- the announcers speculated he could've suffered a cut on his tongue.

But, as the fight progressed, it was VERY obvious the injury was serious ... and finally, the doctor stopped the fight in Round 5.

You could hear the doctor tell 25-year-old Hussain -- "Your jaw is broken mate. I mean it’s badly broken, we’ve got to stop it."

Hussain was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated -- and despite the obvious pain, he felt it was important to show off the injury on social media.

You can see his jaw is clearly broken -- and it's so gross!!

But hey, that's boxing.