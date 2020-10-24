Larissa Lima Working On Magic Show After Split From '90 Day Fiance'

Play video content Exclusive Jack Alexander

Larissa Lima's landed another entertainment gig ... and just like magic, she's already back in the spotlight after splitting from the '90 Day Fiance' universe.

The Brazilian reality star's the leading woman in magician Jack Alexander's new edgy reality TV show, "Jack Alexander: Magician Exposed" ... and we got a little sneak peek.

Larissa appears out of thin air in a metal cage and walks out on stage to strut her stuff and show off her expensive Kylie-esque makeover with some sexy dance moves.

Larissa eventually gets back into another cage and disappears ... and we're told she was legitimately nervous Jack would make her vanish forever!!!

As we reported ... Larissa announced last month TLC released her from her '90 Day Fiance' contract, and she indicated her CamSoda performance was the last straw.

Didn't take her much time to find a new paying gig ... we're told Larissa trained for the part for several weeks and her only request -- no tricks with fire, after learning Jack was originally planning on having her appear from a box engulfed in flames.

The magic show's launching today and streaming through Jacks' YouTube channel ... and we're told he's interested in bringing Larissa on the road with him when he starts touring the world again.