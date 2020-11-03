James Harrison Achieves New Superhuman Feat, 525-Lb Bench Press!!

Play video content Breaking News

Here's James Harrison proving he's STILL hands down the most superhuman person ever associated with the NFL ... bench pressing a stunning 525 POUNDS!!!

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend posted the footage of the gym feat on Tuesday ... and it's absolutely insane.

Check out the clip, Harrison needs several seconds to pump himself up for the lift -- and then he attacks the weights ... and watch how the plates make the bar bend!!!

42-year-old Harrison screamed during the entire lift -- "GET OFF ME!!!" -- and the whole thing was intense as hell!

The craziest part? Harrison was feeling himself so much after putting up 525 ... he tried to get a rep of 545 lbs in!!!

Play video content

Of course, not even James could get that kind of iron off his chest ... but watch how he throws the weights to the ground after the failed attempt -- yeah, BEAST!!!

Monster lifts are no stranger to James ... the guy's done just about everything possible in the weight room -- pumping iron regularly like a young Arnold Schwarzenegger.