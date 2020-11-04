NFL's Tre Boston Gets Diamond #33 Pendants For Whole Family, Even Baby!

Exclusive

Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston's family is now the most ICED OUT in the league ... with the NFL vet gifting his wife and son matching #33 diamond pendants!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 28-year-old safety wanted to do something extra special for his wife, Cierra, and 1-year-old, Tre Jr. ... going above and beyond by getting them ice featuring his jersey number.

We're told Boston hit up Ari The Jeweler in Manhattan for the job -- coming up with two pendants made of 70 grams of gold each and 12 carats of diamonds for mom and pop.

But, Tre couldn't forget about his Mini-Me -- getting the baby boy a similar pendant with 2 carats of diamonds and 15 grams of gold!!

No word on how much Tre shelled out for the big gifts ... but we're told the bigger pieces are appraised at $20k and the boy's pendant is valued at $5k.