NFL's Tre Boston Gets Diamond #33 Pendants For Whole Family, Even Baby!

NFL's Tre Boston I Iced Out My Whole Family!!! ... With Diamond #33 Chains
11/4/2020 12:30 AM PT
Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston's family is now the most ICED OUT in the league ... with the NFL vet gifting his wife and son matching #33 diamond pendants!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the 28-year-old safety wanted to do something extra special for his wife, Cierra, and 1-year-old, Tre Jr. ... going above and beyond by getting them ice featuring his jersey number.
We're told Boston hit up Ari The Jeweler in Manhattan for the job -- coming up with two pendants made of 70 grams of gold each and 12 carats of diamonds for mom and pop.
But, Tre couldn't forget about his Mini-Me -- getting the baby boy a similar pendant with 2 carats of diamonds and 15 grams of gold!!
No word on how much Tre shelled out for the big gifts ... but we're told the bigger pieces are appraised at $20k and the boy's pendant is valued at $5k.
Talk about family bonding!!
