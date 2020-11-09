NBA's Sterling Brown Reaches Settlement Over 2018 Tasing Incident, $750k Plus Change!
11/9/2020 6:38 AM PT
NBA player Sterling Brown has reached a $750k settlement with the City of Milwaukee, records show -- stemming from a 2018 incident when he was tased by cops.
Remember, the Milwaukee Bucks player was confronted by officers outside of a Walgreens while he was on a first date.
Cops had accused him of parking in a handicap space ... and things escalated from there.
Video showed officers taking Brown to the ground and tasing him -- despite the fact he never resisted or seemed to pose a threat.
Brown filed a lawsuit after the incident -- and previously said he was offered a $400,000 settlement in exchange for his silence on the matter but refused, saying, "I can't be quiet."
Now, Brown HAS reached a deal ... but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania it's not just about money.
In addition to the $750,000 ... Shams says the "City of Milwaukee would in a statement admit to a constitutional violation and commit to incorporate changes to the Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures."
The City will above 180 days to start implementing the changes, Shams says.
