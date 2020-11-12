Blueface Lists His House on Airbnb for $2,500 Per Night, But No Parties

Rent My Crib For $2,500 Per Night ...

Blueface is offering up his home for rent, but you can't exactly live like the rapper does ... because quarantine stripper parties aren't allowed!!!

Here's the deal ... Blueface just put his 3-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley up for rent on Airbnb for a cool $2,500 per night, but there's a catch.

The listing says the host doesn't allow pets, parties or smoking.

Play video content

Remember ... the rapper caught a ton of heat for hosting a party at his Chatsworth crib early on in quarantine. Video from the bash showed a bunch of women in g-strings and bikini tops getting into an all-out brawl.

Maybe Blueface learned a lesson and started listening to Dr. Fauci ... unlike some people.

Anyways, Blueface's pad looks super modern ... it's decked out with a pool, hot tub, indoor fireplace, grand piano, pool table and a basketball hoop.