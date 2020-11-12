Michael Jordan's Wizards Jersey from Final NBA Game Hits Auction, Could Fetch $500k
11/12/2020 9:31 AM PT
Michael Jordan's last piece of NBA laundry is hitting the auction block -- the actual jersey from his final game ... and it's gonna fetch a TON of cash!
It's MJ's #23 away jersey from his final game with the Washington Wizards on April 16, 2003 ... the last time Jordan stepped on the court as an NBA player.
39-year-old Jordan dropped 15 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers that night -- but it wasn't enough to get the W. Final score, 107 to 87.
BTW, we're also told Jordan rocked the jersey for the final 2 months of his NBA career -- his final 14 road games.
The one-of-a-kind jersey is about to hit the block at Goldin Auctions ... and GA tells us they expect the threads to bring in over $500,000!!
As for where the jersey -- which Goldin says has been photo-matched to ensure authenticity -- came from ... well, it's a pretty cool story.
Back in 1984, Jordan befriended the owner of a limousine service ... and the 2 men became close.
MJ gifted the jersey to the guy who held on to it for years -- but he has now decided to part ways with the item.
The Jordan jersey is part of a larger collection of rare MJ items hitting the auction block -- including a pair of signed, game-worn, Air Jordan 1's from Michael's 1984-1985 season. GA also has MJ's signed, game-worn minor league baseball jersey from the Birmingham Barons.
All the Jordan stuff -- valued at over $1 MILLION -- hits the auction block on November 23 ... good luck!!
