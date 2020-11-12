Raiders Fullback Alec Ingold Gunning To Play 7 Days After Breaking 2 Ribs

Breaking News

Wanna see a guy tougher than you???

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold smashed up his ribs so badly on Sunday, he was forced to go to the hospital -- but now, the dude's trying to play in a game just 7 days later!

Ingold had to be removed from the Raiders' win over the Chargers last weekend after he broke 2 ribs in a violent collision with an L.A. defender.

This is the play on which Alec Ingold suffered his rib injury. You can see right at the end 295 lb Jerry Tillery trips over him and his knee lands right on Ingold’s chest. pic.twitter.com/aWtqXUKktW — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 9, 2020 @LeviDamien

The injuries looked serious ... Alec posted a pic of him hooked up to a ton of wires at a local medical facility -- and everyone wondered if that would spell the end of his season.

Well, Ingold is deciding there's no chance in hell of that ... 'cause he's not only gunning to play Sunday against the Broncos -- HE WAS BACK AT PRACTICE WEDNESDAY!

The 24-year-old is known as one of the toughest dudes in the league ... but sheesh, man!

"He’s like the throwback guys," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Ingold to reporters Wednesday. "He will not come off the field. He insists on playing."

"He’s been cleared to play, and he did practice today. I’d be shocked if he’s not ready to play great on Sunday.”