Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Has COVID PPE Enshrined In HOF After Heroic Opt-Out

Incredible honor for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ... the NFL player who opted out of the 2020 season to help on the frontlines in the battle against COVID just had his PPE enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The HOF made the announcement this weekend ... saying the offensive lineman's mask, face shield, scrubs and lab coat will now be on display for all to see at the museum in Canton, Ohio.

As we previously reported, Duvernay-Tardif -- who earned his doctorate in 2018 -- chose to leave football this season in order to use his medical training to help those affected by coronavirus.

In a statement explaining his decision ... the 29-year-old said, "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

It was a big deal for Duvernay-Tardif ... he was projected to be a key player on the Chiefs this season after he started for K.C. in their Super Bowl win over the 49ers last February.

Duvernay-Tardif has reportedly been working on the frontlines in his hometown of Quebec since announcing his opt-out in July.