L.A. Rams Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Practice Shut Down

Breaking News

The L.A. Rams are the latest NFL squad with a COVID positive player ... and now the team has shut down practice to keep everyone safe.

"This evening, we learned a Rams player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine and out of an abundance of caution, we are entering intensive protocol," the team announced Tuesday night.

The Rams did NOT identify the player.

The team says they've canceled in-person practice on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution."

Meetings -- and everything else -- will go down virtually.

This is the Rams 1st positive COVID test since linebacker Terrell Lewis had the virus at the start of training camp.