Tyler Perry Studios Attracts Thousands for Early Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tyler Perry Studios Thousands Flock to Line Up ... For Thanksgiving Giveaway

11/22/2020 10:44 AM PT
Tyler Perry was in the giving mood this weekend -- and it appears thousands more were in the receiving mood ahead of an extremely challenging Thanksgiving.

Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta became the site of incredibly long lines of cars Sunday morning as folks came from all over to jump on the food drive giveaway the studio dubbed TPSGiving ... which aimed to feed 5,000 families.

TP and co. promised to offer up nonperishables as well as gift cards to the first 5,000 families to pull up to their grounds ... and the people heard them loud and clear, because the cars started arriving as early as Saturday afternoon, and only grew bigger going into Sunday -- with the drive going from 8 AM ET to noon.

Check out this drone footage TMZ obtained that shows a bird's-eye view of the scene -- you can see traffic backed up all along the surrounding freeway there ... and word on the ground is that it was even more packed than what this shows.

As for how it was carried out, Tyler's staff made sure to keep coronavirus in mind ... the hand-off of goods was all curbside pickup, and everyone receiving a care package was asked to wear masks. The TPS employees were covered in PPE from head to toe as well, so by all accounts ... it was as safe as can be for this type of thing.

The charitable deed is nothing new on Tyler's part, especially as the pandemic has ravaged much of the country. Tyler's done everything from tipping the hell out of a local restaurant staff -- with upwards of $20k-plus -- and also picked up the tabs of grocery shoppers in NOLA and Atlanta earlier this year too.

