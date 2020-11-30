Ravens vs. Steelers Moved To Wednesday, Players Reportedly Considered Strike

Breaking News

It'll be "Wednesday Night Football" for the NFL this week ... the league has officially found a new date for the Steelers vs. Ravens game, this after Baltimore players reportedly scoffed at a Tuesday matchup.

As we previously reported, the game was all set to go down on Thanksgiving night ... but it got pushed to Monday due to positive COVID tests.

The coronavirus cases, though, didn't slow down over the weekend ... with Baltimore being forced to place over 15 players -- including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson -- on the COVID/reserve list.

So, the NFL tried to reschedule the game for Tuesday night to allow the Ravens' cases to subside ... but Baltimore players were reportedly PISSED over that idea.

Seems several Ravens players felt Tuesday was still too soon because they would be playing a key division game without their best players.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens were so upset the game wasn't pushed even further, they were considering a "wildcat strike" ... which is when people in a union strike without the support of the union. In this case, the union would be the NFL Players Association.

In the end, the NFL -- pending no more positive cases between the two teams -- decided to move the game to Wednesday night.

Unclear if the unhappy Ravens players are satisfied with the new date or if a possible strike is still on the table.