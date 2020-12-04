FaZe Jarvis Surprises L.A. Family With $5k In Gift Donations For Holidays

Exclusive Details

FaZe Jarvis has transformed into FaZe Santa for the holidays ... 'cause the gaming star just donated more than $5,000 in gifts to a family in need!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 19-year-old was feeling extra grateful this year, so he decided to give back in an impactful way.

We're told Jarvis teamed up with the Los Angeles Mission to surprise a family with presents (TV, DVD player, movies, card games, etc.), gift cards and other donations to help them spread the holiday cheer with their loved ones.

On top of that, Jarvis took the time to video chat with one of his biggest fans.

It's been a good year for Jarvis -- not only is he one of the biggest stars on the sticks, he's also gained nearly 2 MILLION subscribers on YouTube in 2020.

Sure seems like the dude's gonna end up on the "Nice" list ... unlike last year!!! (We kid, we kid).