NFL's Alex Smith's Shin Oozes Blood After Getting Gashed By Teammate

Scary scene in Pittsburgh ... blood POURED out of Alex Smith's shin after he was stepped on by a teammate -- but, thankfully, it was NOT the QB's surgically repaired leg, and he was able to return to the game.

Smith dropped back for a pass late in the 2nd quarter of Washington's game against the Steelers on Monday ... when one of his lineman slashed his shin with a cleat.

Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be "cleated" on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020 @NFLonFOX

The video of the injury was WILD ... blood was coming out of Smith's leg so fast, it soaked through his sock and gushed onto his foot.

Not wanting to miss any game action ... Smith just had team trainers tape up the wound -- AND THEN HE CAME BACK IN!!!

Alex was able to lead his team down the field for a field goal just before the half ... and he's now in the locker room getting treatment.

Of course, the whole scene was pretty terrifying at first ... because it looked like the injury might have occurred on the same leg Smith had previously broken back in 2018.

Fortunately, Smith avoided any kind of repeat scenario ... and he appears poised to try to lead WFT to a comeback win over the Steelers in the second half.