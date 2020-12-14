Canelo Alvarez Takes Private Jet to Texas for Callum Smith Fight
Canelo Alvarez Takes Private Jet to Texas ... for Callum Smith Fight
12/14/2020 9:46 AM PT
Canelo Alvarez has touched down in Texas for his big fight against Callum Smith ... and he's traveling in style!
The boxing superstar took off Sunday in a private jet from San Diego -- where he trains -- and landed in San Antonio just before midnight.
Canelo has touched down in San Antonio. 📍— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 14, 2020 @DAZNBoxing
(🎥: @MatchroomBoxing)
pic.twitter.com/ejZabGRKtt
Once he landed, Canelo was driven to his hotel where he went through COVID safety protocols -- including a temperature check and walk through one of those sanitizing misters.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Canelo is set to fight the undefeated Englishman (27-0) on Saturday night at the Alamodome.
Promoters say, "A limited amount of fans will be in attendance" due to the pandemic.
It's been a whirlwind month for Canelo -- who split with longtime fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya after some issues with CA's famous $365 MILLION contract.
Alvarez officially split with Golden Boy in early November -- and quickly booked the fight with Smith.
Canelo is 53-1-2 as a pro -- his only loss was to Floyd Mayweather in the very early days of Canelo's career.