Scott Van Pelt Has COVID-19 & Can't Taste Or Smell, ESPN Show Paused
12/17/2020 1:03 PM PT
Scott Van Pelt -- one of the best sportscasters on the planet -- has been diagnosed with COVID ... and his wildly entertaining ESPN show is now on pause indefinitely because of it.
The 54-year-old made the announcement Thursday ... saying he can't smell or taste anything.
Fortunately, SVP said he has no fever, and otherwise feels "fine."
"Won't be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test," Van Pelt said ... "I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long."
Van Pelt -- a longtime ESPN talent -- took over the midnight edition of "Sportscenter" a few years ago ... and his personal touches on the show have made it must-see, late-night TV.
Specifically, Van Pelt's "One Big Thing" and "Bad Beats" segments have become viral sensations on a weekly basis.
Bad Beats.— Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) December 15, 2020 @StanfordSteve82
A mix of all sports.
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JJhFSm2xvH
Get well soon, SVP ... the sports world loves ya!